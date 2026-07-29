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Local News Hour

Interim leader to shape Park City Day School's next chapter

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:19 AM MDT
Dan Vorenberg, interim head of school at Park City Day School
KPCW
Dan Vorenberg, interim head of school at Park City Day School

Park City Day School's interim head of school, Dan Vorenberg, discusses his role preparing the small, private institution for its next chapter. An educator for 47 years, Vorenberg has headed small private schools across the U.S. He says joins PCDS as the school seeks to deepen its sense of meaning around community and learning. The school has about 200 students — from infants to 8th grade. He says the school takes takes a child-centered approach to classroom learning and is committed to outdoor education. Vorenberg aims to prepare PCDS for a long-term headship, maybe as soon as November. He also touches on the school's financial model, reliance on philanthropy, and the importance of diversity and early education.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher