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Volunteers wanted for Park City’s Kimball Arts Festival

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
The Kimball Arts Festival will return to Park City's Main Street August 7-9.
Kimball Arts Festival
The Kimball Arts Festival will return to Park City's Main Street August 7-9.

The 57th annual Kimball Arts Festival returns to Old Town this weekend. The event invites the community to meet artists, enjoy live music and try something new on Main Street.

Locals’ night starts the festival in Old Town Friday from 5-9 p.m. The first evening is free for Summit County residents. Art, food and live music continue through Sunday.

Festival director Hillary Gilson said artists must stand out in a competitive national pool to earn a spot on Main Street.

“We’ve got about 195 juried artists from across the country,” Gilson said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 5. “We had more than 1,200 applicants, so that’s about the top 16% of the acceptance rate.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and volunteer manager Natalie Hall

She said 13 different mediums will be featured.

Volunteer manager Natalie Hall said the festival relies on the community’s help to function.

“We have this year about 250 volunteers across about 500 shifts,” Hall said. “So, yeah, this festival would not happen without the work of our incredible volunteers, and it takes many, many people to make that happen.”

She said there are still opportunities to get involved with the most help needed at the 12 points of entry into the festival.

Locals are asked to pre-register online for their free ticket Friday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids and free for volunteers all weekend.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Kimball Art Center while art sales go directly to the artist.

To volunteer, get tickets and see the schedule, visit kimballartsfestival.org.
Park City
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre