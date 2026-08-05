Volunteers wanted for Park City’s Kimball Arts Festival

Locals’ night starts the festival in Old Town Friday from 5-9 p.m. The first evening is free for Summit County residents. Art, food and live music continue through Sunday.

Festival director Hillary Gilson said artists must stand out in a competitive national pool to earn a spot on Main Street.

“We’ve got about 195 juried artists from across the country,” Gilson said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 5. “We had more than 1,200 applicants, so that’s about the top 16% of the acceptance rate.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Kimball Arts Festival Director Hillary Gilson and volunteer manager Natalie Hall Listen • 13:06

She said 13 different mediums will be featured.

Volunteer manager Natalie Hall said the festival relies on the community’s help to function.

“We have this year about 250 volunteers across about 500 shifts,” Hall said. “So, yeah, this festival would not happen without the work of our incredible volunteers, and it takes many, many people to make that happen.”

She said there are still opportunities to get involved with the most help needed at the 12 points of entry into the festival.

Locals are asked to pre-register online for their free ticket Friday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids and free for volunteers all weekend.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Kimball Art Center while art sales go directly to the artist.

To volunteer, get tickets and see the schedule, visit kimballartsfestival.org.

