© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FIRE EVACUATIONS / UPDATES: Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit, Morgan counties

Canyons Village condo-hotel expected to open ahead of 2027 ski season, new owner says

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 10, 2026 at 5:10 PM MDT
The Ascent, a condotel in the Frostwood Village area below Canyons Village at Park City, remains stalled, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Ascent, a condotel in the Frostwood Village area below Canyons Village at Park City, remains stalled, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

The stalled condo-hotel’s new owner says Hilton remains committed and developers are expressing interest in finishing the project.

An unfinished condo-hotel near Canyons Village has new ownership and a path to completion.

OKOA Capital, a private credit and specialty finance firm based in Park City, bought the property at auction for $24 million, according to a trustee’s deed in Summit County records.

The project in the Frostwood Village has been under construction for years, stalled and then went to auction after financing and construction problems left contractors claiming more than $14 million in unpaid bills. The previous owners also left thousands in unpaid property taxes.

The new owner is focused on “stabilizing the project, preserving its value and moving it toward a successful completion,” said Ty Corbridge, a co-founder of OKOA Capital.

Hilton has indicated it’s still committed to the project, which would be part of the hotel brand’s Tapestry Collection, Corbridge said. An expected opening date of October 2027 seems reasonable, he added.

Read the full article by Megan Banta at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Park City
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune