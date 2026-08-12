Park City Council to discuss regional public safety facility, Little Kate Road upgrades

After a brief summer break, the Park City Council is returning to regular meetings Thursday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Adam Lenhard & Heather Sneddon Listen • 18:38

The first item on the agenda is an update on a regional emergency operations center . With Park City continuing to grow and emergency response demands changing, the police department identified a future need for such a center.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said the facility would increase the region’s ability to respond to large-scale incidents and support daily operations.

“There are some potential functions that could include emergency operations, incident command, emergency supply, distribution, family reunification, triage, staging, public safety training, multi-jurisdictional coordination,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 12.

The facility would be developed in partnership with the Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other public safety and emergency management partners.

The discussion is in its early stages and coincidentally coincides with the Rocky Canyon Fire burning in Summit and Morgan counties.

Also Thursday, the council will decide how to upgrade Little Kate Road.

Staff is recommending residents’ favorite option, which has the fewest changes. It includes painted and buffered bike lanes with an expanded sidewalk.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said the council will also consider traffic calming measures, like median islands and traffic circles, as well as safety enhancements.

“Those include potentially some green bicycle lane paint, some safe routes to school pavement markings, some speed feedback signs and potentially high visibility crosswalk markings,” she said.

Sneddon said the project will then move to the design phase, which will include more public comment opportunities. Final designs would be presented at the end of the year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

