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WEDNESDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations
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Local News Hour

Rocky Canyon Fire alert issues prompt Park City readiness review

By Jennifer Dobner
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:27 AM MDT
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon discuss the city's part of the Rocky Canyon Fire evacuation alert system missteps and the lessons learned that is prompting a review of current preparedness and a conversation about establishing a regional emergency operations center in the future. Sneddon previewed the latest designs for traffic calming and bike/pedestrian pathways on Little Kate Road and says council will be asked to provide directions on next steps. The council will also get its mid-year update on Transportation Demand Management programs, including a successful vanpool pilot that saved 9,000 passenger trip and 357,000 vehicles miles. The program is a partnership with the Utah Transportation Authority, Summit County and area businesses.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner