KPCW invites Wasatch Back to Back Alley Bash, free concert in the park

Locals are invited to pack a picnic and join KPCW and Cole Sport for the annual Back Alley Bash Friday.

The free celebration at City Park will feature live music from local bands Lash LaRue and the Silver King Rocky Company, games and community connection to kick off KPCW’s summer fundraising season.

The bash is “bring-your-own-picnic.” There will also be a corndog food truck and KPCW will have limited-edition swag for purchase.

Now in its 40th-ish year, the tradition began in the 1980s after Gary and Jana Cole helped launch the event behind Cole Sport before it moved to its home at City Park near the skate park.

The 2026 event will also mark the start of KPCW’s summer fundraiser with a thanks to the community who helps us keep the lights on and keep local news accessible.

KPCW is a nonprofit, community-supported public radio station serving the Wasatch Back. Listener contributions make local news, podcasts, music and other community-focused programs possible.

This year, KPCW hopes to raise $350,000 during its summer fundraiser as it navigates the changes in public media funding.

Join KPCW and Cole Sport at City Park Friday, Aug. 21, from 4-8 p.m. before the Summer Pledge Drive Sept. 14-20.