Summer Pledge Drive
Now in September, this year's Summer Pledge Drive features new & returning nonprofit organizations with the entertaining conversations, genuine stories, and powerful impact you know & love.
Local nonprofits join us on the air to help fundraise for the station and, to show our appreciation, KPCW provides FREE underwriting to save on marketing dollars down the road. This means your gift not only supports KPCW but also helps these organizations share their message with our listeners and expand the impact of your generosity.
Want to support a specific nonprofit? Simply call or donate online while they’re on-air, and we’ll attribute your gift to their cause. Plus, we’ll read your messages to their team live on the air!
Together, we’re strengthening the Wasatch Back, supporting vital community services, and keeping KPCW thriving. Donate today and make a difference!
Monday, September 8
Nonprofit
Sponsor
8 AM
|Kickoff with KPCW News Team
|TBD
9 AM
|PC Tots / Early Childhood Alliance
|TBD
10 AM
|People's Health Clinic
|TBD
11 AM
|Mountainlands Housing
|TBD
—
—
—
3 PM
|Kimball Art Center
|TBD
4 PM
|Arts Council
|TBD
5 PM
|Park City Elks
|TBD
Tuesday, September 9
|Nonprofit
|Sponsor
8 AM
|Park City Mountain EpicPromise
9 AM
|Park City Board of Realtors Charitable Foundation
|TBD
10 AM
|Christian Center
|TBD
11 AM
|Park City Museum
|TBD
—
—
—
3 PM
|SOS Outreach
|TBD
4 PM
|Park City Ski & Snowboard
|TBD
5 PM
|Mountain Trails Foundation & Wasatch Trails Foundation
|TBD
Wednesday, September 10
|Nonprofit
|Sponsor
8 AM
|Deer Valley
9 AM
|Promontory Foundation
|TBD
10 AM
|Youth Sports Alliance
|TBD
11 AM
|Kimball Art Center
|TBD
—
—
—
3 PM
|Habitat for Humanity
|TBD
4 PM
|Park City Performing Arts
|TBD
5 PM
|KPCW Board
|TBD
Thursday, September 11
|Nonprofit
|Sponsor
8 AM
|Leadership Park City
|TBD
9 AM
|Summit Land Conservancy
|TBD
10 AM
|National Ability Center
|TBD
11 AM
|Peace House
|TBD
—
—
—
3 PM
|Jewish Family Service
|TBD
4 PM
|Rotary Rally
|TBD
5 PM
|Rotary Rally
|TBD