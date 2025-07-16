© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Pledge Drive

During our Summer Pledge Drive, your donation does more than support KPCW—it helps lift up the entire community! Tune in starting on Monday, September 8 to keep your public radio strong and amplify local nonprofit organizations.
September 8 - 11, 2025
Donate Early
Circular logo for KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive. The outer ring is bright pink with the words “SUMMER” at the top and “PLEDGE DRIVE” at the bottom in bold dark blue letters. Inside, the center features a lime green background with the text “kpcw” in lowercase blue letters. Above the text is an orange and yellow radio wave pattern, and below is a stylized illustration of a mountain in shades of orange and blue.

Now in September, this year's Summer Pledge Drive features new & returning nonprofit organizations with the entertaining conversations, genuine stories, and powerful impact you know & love.

Local nonprofits join us on the air to help fundraise for the station and, to show our appreciation, KPCW provides FREE underwriting to save on marketing dollars down the road. This means your gift not only supports KPCW but also helps these organizations share their message with our listeners and expand the impact of your generosity.

Want to support a specific nonprofit? Simply call or donate online while they’re on-air, and we’ll attribute your gift to their cause. Plus, we’ll read your messages to their team live on the air!

Together, we’re strengthening the Wasatch Back, supporting vital community services, and keeping KPCW thriving. Donate today and make a difference!

Get Involved
Back Alley Bash
Join us on Friday, August 22 to kick start our Summer Pledge Drive with FREE live tunes and kid-friendly games in City Park.
Learn More
On-Air Schedule
Mon, 9/8 Tues, 9/9 Weds, 9/10 Thurs, 9/11
Mon, 9/8

Monday, September 8

Nonprofit

Sponsor

8 AM

Kickoff with KPCW News TeamTBD

9 AM

PC Tots / Early Childhood AllianceTBD

10 AM

People's Health ClinicTBD

11 AM

Mountainlands HousingTBD

3 PM

Kimball Art CenterTBD

4 PM

Arts CouncilTBD

5 PM

Park City ElksTBD
Tues, 9/9

Tuesday, September 9

NonprofitSponsor

8 AM

Park City Mountain EpicPromise

9 AM

Park City Board of Realtors Charitable FoundationTBD

10 AM

Christian CenterTBD

11 AM

Park City MuseumTBD

3 PM

SOS OutreachTBD

4 PM

Park City Ski & SnowboardTBD

5 PM

Mountain Trails Foundation & Wasatch Trails FoundationTBD
Weds, 9/10

Wednesday, September 10

NonprofitSponsor

8 AM

Deer Valley

9 AM

Promontory FoundationTBD

10 AM

Youth Sports AllianceTBD

11 AM

Kimball Art CenterTBD

3 PM

Habitat for HumanityTBD

4 PM

Park City Performing ArtsTBD

5 PM

KPCW BoardTBD
Thurs, 9/11

Thursday, September 11

NonprofitSponsor

8 AM

Leadership Park CityTBD

9 AM

Summit Land ConservancyTBD

10 AM

National Ability CenterTBD

11 AM

Peace HouseTBD

3 PM

Jewish Family ServiceTBD

4 PM

Rotary RallyTBD

5 PM

Rotary RallyTBD
Main Street on Monday.
Thank You Gifts
KPCW is grateful for our generous donors, and to show our appreciation, we’re offering fantastic thank-you gifts during the Summer Pledge Drive! Thanks to the support of dedicated local businesses, donors can receive a variety of local goods, service or activity vouchers, or gift cards. Whether it’s a delicious meal, a unique experience, or a special treat from a local favorite, your donation not only supports KPCW but also connects you with the best of our community.
View Gift Options
Bob Richer on KPCW during the 2025 Winter Pledge Drive.
Join the Broadcasters Club!
If you’re considering a gift of $1,000 or more, Pledge Drive is a great time to join the KPCW Broadcasters Club! Each annual membership accommodates up to two members, including couples, family members, and friends. The Broadcasters Club offers members the opportunity to meet fellow KPCW supporters and get involved in the community.
Explore Memberships