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Utah native headlines inaugural Park City Film Festival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 17, 2026 at 7:05 AM MDT
Park City Film Festival announces its inaugural lineup at a private event at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Aug. 2026.
Claire Wiley
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Park City Film Festival
Park City Film Festival announces its inaugural lineup at a private event at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Aug. 2026.

Less than a year after the Sundance Film Festival’s final curtain call in Park City, a new film festival arrives this fall to focus on local filmmakers.

Less than a year after the Sundance Film Festival’s final curtain call in Park City, a new film festival arrives this fall to focus on local filmmakers.

Park City native and Emmy-nominated filmmaker JJ Gerber will headline the event at the Park City Library with his documentary “The Life We Leave.”

The film follows a Washington man who builds the first large-scale terramation, or human composting facility, and his role in reshaping how humanity grieves.

Gerber’s documentary is one of nine feature films screening at the Jim Santy Auditorium Oct. 23-25.

Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
1 of 10  — Park City Film Fest announcement lineup.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
2 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 1.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
3 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 2.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
4 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 3.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
5 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 4.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
6 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 5.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
7 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 6.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
8 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 7.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
9 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 8.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
10 of 10  — Park City Film Fest lineup 9.png
Films selected for the inaugural Park City Film Festival in Oct. 2026.
Park City Film Festival

Park City Film Festival programmers handpicked the independent films which will screen throughout the weekend along with panels and Q&A discussions.

Tickets are available online now.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver