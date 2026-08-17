Utah native headlines inaugural Park City Film Festival

Less than a year after the Sundance Film Festival’s final curtain call in Park City, a new film festival arrives this fall to focus on local filmmakers.

Park City native and Emmy-nominated filmmaker JJ Gerber will headline the event at the Park City Library with his documentary “The Life We Leave.”

The film follows a Washington man who builds the first large-scale terramation, or human composting facility, and his role in reshaping how humanity grieves.

Gerber’s documentary is one of nine feature films screening at the Jim Santy Auditorium Oct. 23-25.

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Park City Film Festival programmers handpicked the independent films which will screen throughout the weekend along with panels and Q&A discussions.

Tickets are available online now.