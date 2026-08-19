Leadership Park City Class 33 applications due Friday

Applications for Leadership Park City Class 33 are due Friday.

Each year, 35 Summit County residents are chosen for the program which helps participants learn more about their community.

The tuition-free class begins in October with once-a-month meetings on Mondays from 3-9 p.m.

Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery said the class is open to anyone who lives or works in Park City or Summit County.

“It's a great opportunity to get involved in the community and grow your network,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 19.

The group will hear from experts on public policy, politics and critical thinking, complete a class project and visit a sister city to see how it solves issues similar to what Park City is facing.

Participants are asked to cover personal expenses for the 5-day City Tour usually in May or early June. Scholarships are available.

Leadership Park City is a financial supporter of KPCW.