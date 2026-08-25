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Park City High School welcomes world champion as new lacrosse coach

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
Park City High School Boys Lacrosse 2024
Park City High School
Park City High School Boys Lacrosse 2024

Park City High School has announced professional lacrosse legend Kyle Hartzell as the new head coach for the boys lacrosse team.

Hartzell is a three-time all-star and two-time Major League Lacrosse champion. He helped Team USA win gold at the 2010 World Lacrosse Championship.

He retired in 2023 after 16 years of professional competition and has since coached at the high school, club and collegiate levels.

Hartzell replaces Michael Persky who retired at the end of the 2026 season after seven years leading the team.

High school lacrosse begins in Utah in the spring.
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Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver