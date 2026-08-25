DWR releases additional hunting permits amid drought
Utah wildlife officials say additional hunting permits will help redistribute elk while food is scarce.
With extreme drought conditions across Utah, state wildlife officials have approved additional hunting permits.
To prevent habitat damage with limited resources available, the Utah Wildlife Board approved 450 additional antlerless elk permits for areas including the Wasatch unit in central Utah.
Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Mike Wardle says the additional permits will help redistribute the elk from areas where food is most scarce.
The permits will be distributed to hunters through an alternate draw list.