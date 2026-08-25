© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DWR releases additional hunting permits amid drought

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2026 at 3:42 PM MDT
Utah's 2024 antlerless deer hunt applications open June 5.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Additional permits will be distributed to hunters through an alternate draw list.

Utah wildlife officials say additional hunting permits will help redistribute elk while food is scarce.

With extreme drought conditions across Utah, state wildlife officials have approved additional hunting permits.

To prevent habitat damage with limited resources available, the Utah Wildlife Board approved 450 additional antlerless elk permits for areas including the Wasatch unit in central Utah.

Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Mike Wardle says the additional permits will help redistribute the elk from areas where food is most scarce.

The permits will be distributed to hunters through an alternate draw list.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver