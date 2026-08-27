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Utah receives first Michelin star, Park City restaurants make inaugural Southwest Guide

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:46 PM MDT
Post Company
Matilda is one of the three Park City restaurants recommended in the inaugural Southwest Michelin Guide.

Utah has joined the ranks of the world’s most celebrated culinary destinations.

South Salt Lake restaurant Monte has earned the state’s first Michelin star in Michelin’s inaugural Southwest Guide released Wednesday.

Three Park City-area restaurants also made the guide's recommendation list: Handle, Matilda and The Nelson Cottage by High West.

The recognition places the Wasatch Back among a select group of destinations in the southwest along with two Salt Lake restaurants.

Michelin’s first guide to include southwestern states vetted restaurants in Utah, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico.

Four other southwest restaurants earned Michelin stars, all in Las Vegas.

To be included in the Michelin Guide, restaurants are evaluated anonymously by inspectors who assess establishments’ quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, personality of the chef expressed through the food and consistency over time and across the menu.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver