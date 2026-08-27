Heber to honor area’s roots with Chief Tabby statue unveiling

A piece of Heber Valley history will be unveiled Saturday at the Heber City Cemetery Columbarium.

A new statue of Chief Tabby-To-Kwanah will honor the Timpanogos Nation leader who negotiated a peace treaty between Latter-day Saint pioneers and indigenous people in the Heber Valley.

Earlier this year, locals gathered in the cemetery to honor the resting place of Chief Tabby’s son, Tom Tabby, who was killed during the Black Hawk War in the 1860s.

Wyoming-based sculptor Johnathan Andrew LaBenne made the Chief Tabby statue.

His work can also be seen at three roundabouts in Heber: at Heritage Farms Parkway and 550 East, the parkway’s intersection with Mill Road and at the base of Coyote Parkway.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.