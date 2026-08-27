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Heber to honor area’s roots with Chief Tabby statue unveiling

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM MDT
The monument will be in the Heber City Cemetery, shown here in October 2025.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
The monument will be in the Heber City Cemetery, shown here in October 2025.

A new statue at the Heber Cemetery will honor the Timpanogos Nation leader who helped negotiate a peace treaty.

A piece of Heber Valley history will be unveiled Saturday at the Heber City Cemetery Columbarium.

A new statue of Chief Tabby-To-Kwanah will honor the Timpanogos Nation leader who negotiated a peace treaty between Latter-day Saint pioneers and indigenous people in the Heber Valley.

Earlier this year, locals gathered in the cemetery to honor the resting place of Chief Tabby’s son, Tom Tabby, who was killed during the Black Hawk War in the 1860s.

Wyoming-based sculptor Johnathan Andrew LaBenne made the Chief Tabby statue.

His work can also be seen at three roundabouts in Heber: at Heritage Farms Parkway and 550 East, the parkway’s intersection with Mill Road and at the base of Coyote Parkway.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver