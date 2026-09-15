Superpipe brings athletes, opportunities to Park City Mountain this winter

Park City Mountain will unveil a new feature for the 2026-2027 season: Utah’s first superpipe course.

The 700-foot long superpipe is constructed from dirt. Come winter, it will be filled with snow. Skiers and snowboarders will enter the pipe, then launch into the air from its 22-foot-high walls.

Those looking for a less extreme experience will be able to ski or ride through the middle of the feature.

Vail senior resort marketing manager Sarah Lenau said she’s optimistic about what the pipe will bring to Park City.

“If you’ve driven by the mountain, you’ve seen the dirt work,” Lenau told KPCW. “It’s incredible. It’s going to look even better when there’s a bunch of snow on it, and it’s just going to be a really great environment and celebrating kind of the peak of athletics.”

The superpipe was constructed for the Snow League competition series headed by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. It will bring the world’s elite freestyle athletes to Park City in January.

But it also will create training and future competition opportunities, said Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh.

“It’ll be open to the public when it’s not being used for training,” Walsh said. “So, you know, our athletes that are in the community every day can come and also get some of their time in that halfpipe, which is amazing, and also that is the halfpipe length that we’ll use for the Olympics.”

Walsh said it will be ready this winter.

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