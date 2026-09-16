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Park City Police K9 Bruno in ‘good spirits’ despite serious injuries

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
Park City Police K9 officer Bruno
Tanzi Propst
/
Park City Police Department
Park City Police K9 officer Bruno

The Park City Police Department’s bomb-sniffing dog Bruno will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair some broken bones after falling from a highway overpass.

Officers, K9 Bruno and the Utah Highway Patrol investigated after a suspicious device was reported near the U.S. Highway 40-Interstate 80 interchange Tuesday.

Park City officers say Bruno jumped from the U.S. 40 flyover, breaking two legs and his jaw.

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard said the focus is now on the dog’s recovery.

“We've had a lot of questions. Will he come back to work? We don't know. And really, right now, we just want to see him get healed up and feeling good again,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 16

He also thanked the community for its support.

“We had a very generous offer from some members of our community to cover all of his expenses while he's at the vet, and that was incredibly generous,” he said. “We're really appreciative of that.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, the police department said, despite his injuries, Bruno was in good spirits ahead of surgery.

The suspicious item reported along the highway Tuesday was determined to be a battery charging system state troopers believe fell from a vehicle. It was ruled safe and the highway reopened before 11 a.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver