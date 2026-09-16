Park City Council looks to study affordable housing conditions

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard previews this week's council meeting, including a study session on a proposed study to evaluate current affordable housing conditions and progress toward meeting its goal of housing 15% of the city's workforce in town by 2032. Currently housing is available for about 12% of the workforce. The council will also review a proposed golf course master plan, prioritizing a $5.4 million irrigation system replacement while considering further improvements and potential snowmaking infrastructure. Also on the agenda is a discussion of community concern over a new wall near the Poison Creek trail to determine if modifications are necessary to make sure it's appropriate for the surrounding playground and park areas.