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Park City students to bike to school Friday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM MDT
Bike Utah will be performing ABC bike checks to assure your bikes are in tip-top shape.
Park City Municipal Corporation
A student watches as his bike brakes are adjusted at bike-to-school day.

McPolin Elementary students can get a free helmet at the school's bike to school day.

Drivers may see more students walking and riding to school Friday. It is McPolin Elementary’s bike-to-school day.

Kids and parents are encouraged to grab bikes and helmets and meet at one of four locations before riding to school.

Free helmets are available at the meeting points to ensure everyone has a safe ride.

Bikers will be on the road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver