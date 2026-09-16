Park City students to bike to school Friday
McPolin Elementary students can get a free helmet at the school's bike to school day.
Drivers may see more students walking and riding to school Friday. It is McPolin Elementary’s bike-to-school day.
Kids and parents are encouraged to grab bikes and helmets and meet at one of four locations before riding to school.
Free helmets are available at the meeting points to ensure everyone has a safe ride.
Bikers will be on the road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.