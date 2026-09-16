© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE: KPCW Summer Pledge Drive

World-class cycling competition to stop in Wasatch Back for first time in 2 decades

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM MDT
Mountain bikers from near and far compete in the 2025 Soldier Hollow Bike Festival in Midway.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Mountain bikers from near and far compete in the 2025 Soldier Hollow Bike Festival in Midway.

Midway residents may see extra traffic this weekend for the mountain bike competition Saturday and Sunday.

The International Cycling Union Mountain Bike World Series at Soldier Hollow will bring world-class cross-country Olympic and short track cyclists to the Wasatch Back Sept. 19 and 20. The competition will be the first time the World-Cup race visits the West since 2005.

The weekend competition starts the North American portion following the European leg. The tour will also visit Whistler in British Columbia, Canada, and Lake Placid, New York.

In 2024, Park City resident Haley Batten claimed gold at the Pan American Mountain Bike championships at Soldier Hollow. She plans to compete on her home turf at the World Series this weekend.

The Midway venue also hosted the 2002 Olympic biathlon and cross-country skiing events and will welcome competitions again in 2034.

Your support makes local stories like this possible. Donate now here.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver