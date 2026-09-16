World-class cycling competition to stop in Wasatch Back for first time in 2 decades

The International Cycling Union Mountain Bike World Series at Soldier Hollow will bring world-class cross-country Olympic and short track cyclists to the Wasatch Back Sept. 19 and 20. The competition will be the first time the World-Cup race visits the West since 2005.

The weekend competition starts the North American portion following the European leg. The tour will also visit Whistler in British Columbia, Canada, and Lake Placid, New York.

In 2024, Park City resident Haley Batten claimed gold at the Pan American Mountain Bike championships at Soldier Hollow. She plans to compete on her home turf at the World Series this weekend.

The Midway venue also hosted the 2002 Olympic biathlon and cross-country skiing events and will welcome competitions again in 2034.

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