Charlie Kirk’s family moves to sue UVU; says university ignored security concerns

Had Utah Valley University followed through on its promise to secure the area where conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was speaking, Kirk’s assassination never would have happened, his family asserts in a new legal claim.

“Placing a politically controversial figure like Charlie Kirk in an outdoor event in the quad surrounded by tall buildings and other elevated observation platforms is accurately described as walking him into a fishbowl,” the Sept. 9 document alleges.

Kirk’s family asserts that the university, its police department, then-President Astrid Tuminez and police Chief Jeff Long approved locating the speaking event at the riskier outdoor site without dedicating resources to make it safer.

The notice is the first step the family must take to sue the parties it named, who then have 60 days to respond. After that, according to Utah law, the family can take further legal action.

The university said Tuesday that it was aware of the notice and that it “addresses legal matters consistent with our established processes.”

“Our focus remains on supporting our campus community,” the statement said.

UVU has declined to answer many questions about the shooting until its independent review is released, which its new president has said will likely occur next month.

The university has said that Kirk’s team specifically requested the courtyard location for his event so he could engage with students walking by. And in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s death, Long said, “You try to get your bases covered and, unfortunately, today we didn’t.”

In November, six months before Tuminez stepped down as president of UVU, she said in an interview that inquiries about the university’s security measures were “important questions,” but because the review was ongoing, it was important to wait for its release “in order to understand all aspects of security.”

Read the full article by Jordan Miller at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.