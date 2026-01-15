Park City Council approves agreement to settle disputes over billionaire’s Treasure Hill home

Park City councilmembers approved a consent agreement in a 3-1 vote at their meeting Thursday, that promises to move the city toward a resolution in the long-running legal tussle over Matthew Prince’s King Road mansion.

More specifically, the city is agreeing to ask the court to dismiss three pending lawsuits, which challenge the 11,000-square-foot home’s height, floor area, roof design, parking area and whether its design meets Park City’s historic standards.

Passage of the consent agreement is expected to clear the way for Prince — the CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare and owner of The Park Record — to get the building permit still needed to start construction.

About two dozen locals were in the council chambers and online to comment ahead of the vote, many to protest it, but some in support.

Many urged the council to continue the decision until after Jan. 29. That’s when the lawsuits will next be in court. Others, like Rich Wyman, were concerned the agreement sets a precedent for other wealthy property owners.

“It signals that influence can override process. It tells everyday residents that the rules are flexible for the powerful and rigid for everyone else, and that is not the park city we believe in,” he said.

The biggest opponents are Prince’s downhill neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann.

The Hermanns are involved in two of the lawsuits the agreement could resolve. Since they weren’t consulted, the Hermanns say the agreement will just add another layer of litigation.

Fredston-Hermann urged the council to vote no, saying the plans are not up to code.

“We will all look at it for the rest of our lives. People will ask, how did that get built? And the answer will be, you,” she said.

Prince said the Hermanns will still be able to litigate the issue if they want to. He also reiterated the home plans do meet city codes.

“No project, no single-family home has ever gotten as much scrutiny as this,” he said. “It's hard to hear that we're getting special treatment, because it doesn't feel like it's special.”

Councilmembers said approving the consent agreement was a tough decision. But after almost three years of litigation, councilmember Bill Ciraco said they want to move forward. He voted yes and urged the Prince family and the Hermanns to seek common ground.

“I want both parties to move forward. I want you to strongly consider, instead of fighting each other, instead of investing and fighting each other, think about investing in the community and help bring us together,” he said.

He said the house plans had been approved by the Park City Planning Commission — an approval upheld through the appeal process — as was a historic design review.

Councilmember Tana Toly specifically addressed concerns about preserving the character of Old Town. As someone whose family has lived in Park City for over 120 years, she said the historic district is in her blood.

Toly said her vote was grounded in two things.

“Number one is protecting our historic districts, and number two is protecting our city's local control and local decision making. I believe the most responsible path forward is one where the city remains committed to resolving local issues locally, which in turn, will protect our historic district,” she said.

Councilmember Diego Zegarra said the decision felt like a “vote of necessity, not conviction,” and also voted yes.

Councilmember Ed Parigian was the only “no” vote, calling the situation “ridiculous.”

“A home is not the size of your home. A home is where you live, where you enjoy life. You can enjoy life with your kids and your wife in 3,000 square feet, and you can live and enjoy life in 30,000 square feet,” he said.

Prince first submitted applications for permits to build a single-family home, outdoor pool and terrace on the King Road property in 2022. The plans include 7,000 square feet of finished living space, 6,000 square feet of unfinished space and a 4,000-square-foot underground parking area. It's been described as a modern industrial-style home meant to echo the area’s historic mining structures.