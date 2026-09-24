Park City Planning Commission mulls Clark Ranch building height, parking

The Alexander Company shared its updated Clark Ranch plans with the Park City Planning Commission Wednesday.

Clark Ranch is 344 acres of land across Highway 40 near Quinn’s Junction. Ten acres are earmarked for an affordable housing development. Plans include 164 units of housing.

Alexander Company project development manager Colin Cassady said his team has adjusted plans since the last commission meeting, June 10.

“We further divided two of the buildings into smaller building units that better fit within the site,” Cassady said. “The buildings — now that they’re shrunk a little bit — we’re able to cluster them more on the natural topographic lines of the site.”

Cassady also presented pitched and flat roof options. He said flat roofs blend into the site better and also have advantages for snow storage.

Commissioners agreed flat roofs would be better for the site.

The buildings range from about 35 feet to almost 40 feet tall. But the commission agreed it wants to keep the heights below the proposed 28-foot maximum.

The plans include 209 parking stalls, in keeping with the 1.6 stalls required by city code. An additional 37 are proposed to accommodate guests.

Commissioner Seth Beal said he doesn’t want more parking on the site.

“I generally think adding parking increases vehicles and therefore increases trips,” he said. “We shouldn't prioritize parking, particularly in a place with open space concerns.”

The commission will discuss traffic mitigation plans in the future. It’s unclear when the planning commission will discuss the project again.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

