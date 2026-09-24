UDOT warns of mountain traffic as fall colors peak in Wasatch Back

The leaves are changing in the Wasatch Back, bringing drivers to the area’s scenic mountain roads. Mirror Lake Highway, Guardsman Pass and the Alpine Loop near Mount Timpanogos are all popular leaf peeping drives.

To avoid the crowds and help with traffic, the Utah Department of Transportation advises going on weekdays.

Stopping is only allowed in designated parking areas. Otherwise drivers risk getting ticketed and towed.

In the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials ask drivers to use designated turn-outs for photos. It is free to travel through the forest but a recreation pass is required if you plan to stop.

Before heading out, UDOT advises drivers to check their brakes, tires and cooling systems and plan for the weather.

Wasatch Back leaf peeping and traffic information is available here.