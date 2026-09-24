© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT warns of mountain traffic as fall colors peak in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT
Guardsman Pass closed Saturday, Oct. 4, due to weather conditions.
Utah Department of Transportation
Guardsman Pass can be seen with bright yellow aspen trees in the fall.

Popular Wasatch Back roads including Mirror Lake Highway, Guardsman Pass and the Alpine Loop are common leaf peeping drives.

The leaves are changing in the Wasatch Back, bringing drivers to the area’s scenic mountain roads. Mirror Lake Highway, Guardsman Pass and the Alpine Loop near Mount Timpanogos are all popular leaf peeping drives.

To avoid the crowds and help with traffic, the Utah Department of Transportation advises going on weekdays.

Stopping is only allowed in designated parking areas. Otherwise drivers risk getting ticketed and towed.

In the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials ask drivers to use designated turn-outs for photos. It is free to travel through the forest but a recreation pass is required if you plan to stop.

Before heading out, UDOT advises drivers to check their brakes, tires and cooling systems and plan for the weather.

Wasatch Back leaf peeping and traffic information is available here.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver