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PC READS to help high schoolers get head start on college essays

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:49 PM MDT
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Students will be able to start their college essay process at one of the workshops with PC Reads and the College Spy

PC READS and founder of the College Spy will host three events to help high school students prepare for college applications.

Founder and educational consultant of “The College Spy” Michelle McAnaney will host three presentations to help high school students prepare for the college essay process this month.

The first is a 2.5-hour college essay workshop for up to five high school seniors who want to learn how to write an effective application essay.

McAnaney said the Sept. 29 class at the PC READS office off Iron Horse Drive is open to all learners.

“They can be neurodivergent students or neurotypical students,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 24. “ Students will learn what makes a great essay topic, what admissions expects from the essay, and they will get started with their writing.”

Students and parents can also learn how students on individualized education programs (IEPs) can navigate the transition from high school to college.

FULL INTERVIEW: Elissa Aten & Michelle McAnaney

“I'll be talking about how colleges support neurodivergent students, how to do that college research,” she said. “And then I'll be spending some time talking about issues around whether or not students should disclose their disability on the application to college.”

The presentation on college planning for students on IEPs and 504 plans is free at Park City High School’s lecture hall at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.

The third presentation is Sept. 30, focusing on what colleges look for in extracurricular activities and how students can present their experiences in the strongest ways possible.

That presentation and workshop is open to grades 8-12. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Park City Library.

Registration is required for all three events.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver