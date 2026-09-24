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Park Silly Sunday, Friday gallery stroll to welcome fall with art, live music

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
Attendees mill about the Park Silly Sunday Market June 7, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Attendees mill about the Park Silly Sunday Market June 7, 2026.

The final Park Silly Sunday Market of the 2026 season is Sept. 27.

The summer outdoor market brings vendors from across the state to Park City’s Main Street each Sunday.

The final market will be open an hour later, with live jazz, funk and rock music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Before the last Sunday market, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the Park City Gallery Association will celebrate the start of fall with its monthly free gallery stroll Friday evening.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jocelyn Scudder & Jen Schumacher

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said this week the 10 galleries will also feature live music.

“Trove is going to have a really cool jazz group, Beacon Street Jazz,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 24. “Gallery Mar is going to have Six Train Jazz Trio. We've got a lot of singer songwriters: Claire Schmid, Pierce Nelson, Evan Michael, Paul West.”

The gallery stroll begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

A full lineup and list of participating galleries is available
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver