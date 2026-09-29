Artists wanted for Park City’s holiday gondola, snow globe strolls

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is looking for artists to help create this winter’s gondola and snow globe art strolls.

Artists will decorate gondola cabins at Canyons Village and snow globes along Park City’s Main Street.

Local artists are encouraged to submit their proposals for displays in the “holiday lights” theme. Selected artists will each get a $4,000 budget to create their installations.

Applications are due Friday by 5 p.m. Artists will be notified Oct. 9 followed by installations in November.

The snow globes will be on Main Street from Nov. 20 into early January. The gondola displays will remain at Canyons Village through April 2027.