© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artists wanted for Park City’s holiday gondola, snow globe strolls

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:31 PM MDT
Close up of snow globe display on Main Street.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Applications for Park City's annual snow globe and gondola strolls are due Friday, Oct. 2.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County is looking for artists to help create this winter’s gondola and snow globe art strolls.

Artists will decorate gondola cabins at Canyons Village and snow globes along Park City’s Main Street.

Local artists are encouraged to submit their proposals for displays in the “holiday lights” theme. Selected artists will each get a $4,000 budget to create their installations.

Applications are due Friday by 5 p.m. Artists will be notified Oct. 9 followed by installations in November.

The snow globes will be on Main Street from Nov. 20 into early January. The gondola displays will remain at Canyons Village through April 2027.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver