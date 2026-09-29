Summit County seeks input on Kimball Junction pedestrian bridge designs

Summit County is working with the Utah Department of Transportation and the county’s public art advisory board to design and install a new pedestrian bridge over state Route 224.

It’s part of the redevelopment and transportation improvements coming to Kimball Junction.

Summit County Transportation Planning Director Carl Miller said the bridge will connect the new Kimball Junction mixed-use development on the west side to the Redstone area to the east.

“We have three design concepts,” he told KPCW. “We are asking people to both choose their favorite, rank them, as well as give us their opinion on other features that they would like to see, like pedestrian landscaping, art, lighting, bicycle amenities.”

The six-question survey asks residents and people who travel through the Kimball Junction area to rank the three designs.

Miller said the bridge is part of the area’s ”Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone” (HTRZ) designation, which will be centered around a new transit hub.

“This bridge will last for 75-plus years, and so we really want to make sure that we're reflecting what the community thinks about this bridge and how it reflects the greater community values,” he said.

The 60-acre redevelopment will also include relocating the Summit County Library and Department of Motor Vehicles to the new PEAK Center, new civic buildings, a public plaza, park and amphitheater. Dedicated senior care and medical facilities are also included in the plans.

The survey is open through Sunday.

Summit County and UDOT officials will also be answering questions about the broader redevelopment at an information session Saturday. It is from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Kimball Junction.