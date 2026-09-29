Free event highlights the future of Kimball Junction development

Summit County is inviting residents to the PEAK Center Saturday to peek inside.

That’s the old Skullcandy headquarters building the county government bought, instead of building a brand new hub for services in Kimball Junction.

PEAK stands for “public engagement at Kimball,” and the building will house all the county services available at the Sheldon Richins Building, including the library.

Saturday’s event debuting the newly renovated building runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at 1 p.m., attendees can participate in a ceremonial book brigade between the new and old libraries.

“We’re saying just a peek because it's not officially ready yet. But we have a beautiful new library that we want to show people, Department of Motor Vehicles office, council meeting spaces,” Deputy County Manager Janna Young said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 29. “This really is an exciting time in Summit County, and we're looking forward to sharing it with everyone.”

The landscape around the PEAK Center is about to change drastically, too.

Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific Real Estate, is building hundreds of homes and a new mixed-use town center it’s calling Altus Station.

Underneath that, a parking garage will open up to High Valley Transit’s expanded Kimball Junction Transit Center.

Six Ridge also plans to build the new Kimball Art Center, new Park City Visitors Center and nonprofit office space.

The Utah Department of Transportation is planning to add car travel lanes around the area.

The county also wants residents to vote on three options for a new pedestrian bridge across state Route 224 between Olympic Parkway and Ute Boulevard.

“It makes my head spin just going through that list, and so we honestly thought this was a great time to invite the community to spend the day with us and our partners in Kimball Junction to learn about these projects, a chance to speak directly one-on-one with the professionals involved in these initiatives.”

Saturday’s event will feature free falafel and taco trucks, hence the name “Taco-bout Kimball Junction.”

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.