Park City community honors pilot killed fighting Yellowstone Dome Fire
The Park City community celebrated the life of pilot Ryan Cutter who died last month while fighting California’s Dome Fire.
Hundreds gathered Saturday at Utah Olympic Park for a memorial that included a helicopter flyover and bagpipe precession.
Friends and family remembered 46-year-old Cutter as a pilot, skier, hockey fan and outdoorsman.
Born in New Hampshire, Cutter grew up skiing at Dartmouth Skiway and competed as a ski jumper before moving to Park City to begin his aviation career.
Cutter and co-pilot Greg King died Sept. 20 when their firefighting helicopter crashed in Yosemite National Park.
The Dome Fire burning in the park grew to nearly 6,800 acres before it was contained.
A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report states the helicopter hit trees after a water drop. The aircraft then crashed and caught fire.
The NTSB investigation is ongoing.