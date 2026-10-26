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Park City community honors pilot killed fighting Yellowstone Dome Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT
A table display's the things that shaped Ryan Cutter's life at a celebration of life Oct. 24, 2026, at the Utah Olympic Park.
Ulla-Britt Libre
/
KPCW
A table display's the things that shaped Ryan Cutter's life at a celebration of life Oct. 24, 2026, at the Utah Olympic Park.

The Park City community celebrated the life of pilot Ryan Cutter who died last month while fighting California’s Dome Fire.

Hundreds gathered Saturday at Utah Olympic Park for a memorial that included a helicopter flyover and bagpipe precession.

Friends and family remembered 46-year-old Cutter as a pilot, skier, hockey fan and outdoorsman.

Friends, family and community members gather at a celebration of life for Park City pilot Ryan Cutter Oct. 24, 2026.
Ulla-Britt Libre
/
KPCW
Friends, family and community members gather at a celebration of life for Park City pilot Ryan Cutter Oct. 24, 2026.

Born in New Hampshire, Cutter grew up skiing at Dartmouth Skiway and competed as a ski jumper before moving to Park City to begin his aviation career.

Cutter and co-pilot Greg King died Sept. 20 when their firefighting helicopter crashed in Yosemite National Park.

The Dome Fire burning in the park grew to nearly 6,800 acres before it was contained.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report states the helicopter hit trees after a water drop. The aircraft then crashed and caught fire.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver