Couple sues exclusive Utah ski, golf club for ‘unequal treatment’

At an exclusive ski and golf community for the ultra-wealthy, nestled along the Wasatch Front in Morgan County, two of the club’s earliest members allege in a new lawsuit they were pushed out after raising concerns about “unequal treatment” at a women’s golf tournament.

Jane Fields was preparing to tee up with three other members of her golf foursome on July 24, for the second day of the Wasatch Peaks Ranch Bluebird Women’s Golf Tournament.

Then, a caddy told the four women they needed to play quickly, finish early and, if needed, forfeit shots, according to a lawsuit Fields and her husband, Mark, filed this month in Utah’s 2nd District Court.

“The only plausible reason to rush the annual women’s golf tournament would be to rush the women off the course to enable an ordinary afternoon of play by the men,” the Fields allege in the lawsuit.

That didn’t happen, they say, during the club’s two annual men’s tournaments, when the course is exclusively reserved for male competitors.

Jane Fields raised concerns about the tournament with a manager. Four days later, she and her husband were “expelled” and their membership was revoked, according to the lawsuit.

The swift expulsion happened before the Fields were given a hearing with the club’s disciplinary committee, they say.

They allege it was the club’s way of concealing gender discrimination and removing members “whose criticism it no longer wished to hear.”

Read the full article by Samantha Moilanen at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.