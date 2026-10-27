Uphill ski passes at Utah Olympic Park go on sale Nov. 6

UOP's uphill passes cost $285 and provide access seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball says the passes offer an opportunity to get outside and exercise during daylight hours.

“So, if you don't want to do the headlamp route in the morning, you can come out, get in during the day, get up and down on our bypass route or the Lion’s Den – what we're calling the south side,” Kimball said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Tuesday. “So, there's quite a bit of terrain open there in the trees that you can go and both skin up or stay on an actual trail or through the aspens.”

Anyone who purchased a pass last year but didn’t get to use it because of poor snow conditions will have their passes rolled over to this season. Kimball says armband pickup begins Dec. 1.

“So, if you had your pass from last year but you never picked up your armband, you can come and see us to pick that up, as well as your new pass holder,' he said.

The park plans to sell 600 new passes this year and roll over 800 passes from last season. Kimball says the uphill program has proven manageable for the available terrain, with skiers spread out throughout the day.

“What we've seen after that first year is that the terrain can handle it, and the way that folks come in and use it at different times, it never really feels crowded. But you see a few other people out there, which is nice as well.”

Click here for more information about uphill ski passes for the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Kimball says work is progressing on renovations to the park’s training pool. The project started at the end of the summer and is expected to be completed before next summer’s activities begin.

“We'll continue with that into the winter,” he said. “The other construction projects are really our normal maintenance pieces right now. Those longer-term hotel projects are about 12 to 18 months out before we get into the ground with the heavy construction on that. We'll see some utility relocation and prep work happening over the next summer.”

Kimball says the construction is not currently affecting access to the park, daily operations or athletes who train and compete there.