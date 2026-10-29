Live PC Give PC hopes to raise $5.5 million for over 150 local nonprofits

Over 150 Summit County nonprofits are participating in the 16th annual Live PC Give PC, a 24-hour giving day Nov. 6.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $40 million.

This year’s goal is to raise $5.5 million from 6,800 donors. Last year, the event raised $5.5 million from over 7,000 donors.

The event is a competition between nonprofits to raise the most money. Park City Community Foundation Director of Development Abby Eddey said leaderboards track nonprofits based on size and missions. Prize money goes to the groups that receive the most donations.

Eddey said that strategy is meant to elevate smaller nonprofits, too.

“If you go on a trail, if you have kids in the school district, if you enjoy seeing the moose in your backyard, all of those things are possible because of the nonprofits that make Summit County thrive,” Eddy said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 29. “And this is the day and your opportunity to show your support behind all of those nonprofits.”

The minimum donation is $5 and acts as a vote for the donor’s nonprofit of choice.

FULL INTERVIEW: Live PC Give PC's Abbey Eddy & Holly Booth Listen • 9:41

This year also includes a category for Eastern Summit County nonprofits and a $2,500 prize for the group-giving page that attracts the most donors nonprofit of choice. These pages are a unique website that can be sent around to a neighborhood or book club.

Eddey said donors can start giving early online now, though giving on Nov. 6 has its benefits.

“If you give during a power hour, your donation is boosted to $10.The advantage is that you get to feel the energy of Live PC, Give PC,” Eddy said. “But we also definitely encourage early giving. The Live Give it's a great day in our community, but really it's done online, and so you can give now.”

The event ends at High West Distillery and Saloon. High West Lead Bartender Holly Booth said it’s the best party for locals of the year.

“We are basically Club High West for Park City that night,” Booth said. “There will be some passed apps. We have a DJ. It's super fun. It's very different.”

The High West party goes from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 6. KPCW is a Live Give participant. To donate, visit livepcgivepc.org.

