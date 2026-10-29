Utah safety officials reminder drivers to plan a sober ride home this Halloween

The Utah Department of Public Safety says Halloween is historically one of the most dangerous weekends of the year for impaired driving.

State data shows an increase in impaired driver crashes around Halloween. Drivers between the ages of 21 and 39 have the highest number of fatal crashes.

In 2025, 102 people were killed on Utah roadways in crashes involving an impaired driver.

Highway officials say alcohol-related crashes are 15 times more likely to be fatal and ask drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride.