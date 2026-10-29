Summit Community Gardens & EATS provides fresh food year-round for those in need

Summit Community Gardens and EATS is continuing its Food Farmacy project into the winter. Founded in 2023, the program aims to deliver fresh produce to those who can’t always afford fresh food or are facing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

During the summer, the Snyderville Basin nonprofit delivers garden grown food to program participants and holds pop-up markets at Park City’s People’s Health Clinic.

Now, the group is preparing to continue the project into the winter, said Summit Community Gardens and EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit Community Gardens' Helen Nadel & Jess Collette Listen • 9:29

“What we’re transitioning into is making food purchases so that those folks receive food year-round,” Nadel said on KPCW's "Local News Hour." “It doesn’t stop just because we finished growing.”

Nadel said this effort will allow vulnerable populations to continue to access fresh food and vegetables.

In the meantime, the nonprofit is preparing for the next growing season, Garden Director Jess Collette said.

“We are still in sort of a winterizing process,” Colette said. “We’re doing a lot of pulling out old crops, we’re mulching all of the beds where we’ve pulled stuff out to keep the soil protected.”

Nadel said the organization can currently store garlic, onions, potatoes and carrots into the winter. She said it is looking to expand food storage capacity in the future.

