© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guardsman Pass closes for season Oct. 30 ahead of Halloween snowstorm

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:37 PM MDT
Guardsman Pass will temporarily close Saturday night.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT will close the Guardsman Pass Brighton to Park City gate for the season Oct. 30.

Access to Guardsman Pass from Park City will remain open.

Guardsman Pass from Brighton to Park City will close to vehicles Friday ahead of the expected weekend snowstorm.

The Utah Department of Transportation will lock the state Route 190 gate at 8 p.m.

Access to the pass from Park City on state Route 224 will remain open.

Park City will also end its 9 Purple shuttle to Bonanza Flat earlier than planned. Fall shuttle service will conclude Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting cool temperatures and possible snow showers to roll into the Wasatch Back Sunday into Monday.

UDOT will also close state Route 92 through American Fork Canyon on the Alpine Loop for the season Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 a.m.

Find the latest status on Utah’s seasonal roads here.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver