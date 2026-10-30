Guardsman Pass closes for season Oct. 30 ahead of Halloween snowstorm

Guardsman Pass from Brighton to Park City will close to vehicles Friday ahead of the expected weekend snowstorm.

The Utah Department of Transportation will lock the state Route 190 gate at 8 p.m.

Access to the pass from Park City on state Route 224 will remain open.

Park City will also end its 9 Purple shuttle to Bonanza Flat earlier than planned. Fall shuttle service will conclude Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting cool temperatures and possible snow showers to roll into the Wasatch Back Sunday into Monday.

UDOT will also close state Route 92 through American Fork Canyon on the Alpine Loop for the season Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 a.m.

Find the latest status on Utah’s seasonal roads here.