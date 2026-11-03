Holiday lights return to Park City, Summit County under dark sky rules

Residents and businesses can now turn on seasonal lights as long as they follow the area’s dark sky rules.

Neighborhood lights must be off by 11 p.m. and stay below 3,000 Kelvin and 2,000 lumens. However, certain commercial areas can use seasonal lights year round and remain lit until 2:30 a.m., including Park City’s Main Street.

In unincorporated Summit County, seasonal lights can go up Nov. 15.

Seasonal lights can remain up in both areas until March 1.