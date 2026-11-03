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Holiday lights return to Park City, Summit County under dark sky rules

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM MST
Park City's trolley drives down Main Street during a light parade in December 2021.
Park City Municipal
Park City's trolley drives down Main Street during a light parade in December 2021.

Halloween decorations are coming down and holiday lights are going up across the Wasatch Back.

Residents and businesses can now turn on seasonal lights as long as they follow the area’s dark sky rules.

Neighborhood lights must be off by 11 p.m. and stay below 3,000 Kelvin and 2,000 lumens. However, certain commercial areas can use seasonal lights year round and remain lit until 2:30 a.m., including Park City’s Main Street.

In unincorporated Summit County, seasonal lights can go up Nov. 15.

Seasonal lights can remain up in both areas until March 1.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver