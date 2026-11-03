Park City nonprofit now offers winter sports programs to kids across Utah

The Youth Sports Alliance expanded for the second year in a row, providing access to winter sports programs to kids across the state.

The nonprofit was established after Utah hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics to carry on the spirit of the Games. It provides local kids with opportunities to participate in winter sports.

The alliance was first based solely in the Wasatch Back, which is home to Olympic venues like the Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. Last year it expanded to the Wasatch Front through a Ski Utah partnership. This year it's grown to accommodate kids across the state.

“As the 2034 Olympics start to ramp up, we felt, along with the Olympic committee, that it would be great to have all the kids having these options for the whole state of Utah,” YSA Youth Programs Director Heather Sims said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

That’s Heather Sims, the nonprofit’s Youth Programs Director. She said the organization now offers learn-to-ski programs to kids in 10 Utah school districts.

“We go from Ogden School District, whose students go to Snow Basin and Powder Mountain and Nordic Valley, all the way down to Iron County, which will go to Brian Head.”

This is the first year Brian Head, Alta and Nordic Valley ski resorts have partnered with the alliance.

Eagle Point Resort is the only ski area not participating. It’s closed and rebuilding after last summer’s Cottonwood Fire.

Sims said Wasatch Front schools are also offering more learn-to-ski days, going from a one-day program to four- and five-day offerings.

The alliance is also not done growing. Sims said the nonprofit hopes to increase the number of kids that can enroll in programs. It also aims to add non-traditional and summer sports.

“We're specifically looking at trying to build some Olympic sports, not just winter sports, but like mountain biking, sailing, fencing,” she said. “Our goal is really to just increase participation around the state.”

Registration for Youth Sports Alliance after-school programs is open until Nov. 21.

