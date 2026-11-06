Park City wants Swede Alley revamp before Winter Olympics return

Summit County government, resort and business leaders have created a local Olympic organizing committee to prepare for the return of the Games in 2034.

The committee has been meeting since June. Members Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey, Deputy Park City Manager Jodi Emery and Park City Councilmember Tana Toly shared the team’s progress for the first time Thursday with the Park City Council.

Emery said the committee’s mission is to deliver an exceptional, sustainable experience.

“What a lot of the 2002 alums told us was, you just have to throw a good party,” she said. “We have to throw a good party that people really want to come and enjoy, and that makes them remember us and want to come back.”

Toly said between 15,000 and 20,000 people are expected in Old Town each day during the international event, so developing Swede Alley is a must.

“My biggest priority right now is what is going to happen on Swede Alley, and what do we do to ensure that we have economic viability not just for the Olympics, but for the community in the next 10 years,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 6 .

But that means big decisions need to be made quickly. The council agreed no construction should be happening during Olympic celebrations and seven years is a short timeline to complete large capital projects.

The council previously discussed making Swede Alley an extension of Main Street, as well as making both roads more pedestrian-friendly.

Councilmember Molly Miller said affordable housing and completing the Gordo park-and-ride should be priorities too. The High Valley Transit Bus Rapid Transit project under construction now will help.

The council is still considering how to create a lasting legacy of the Games.

Miller said art installations could be a start. She also said the city should start gathering community ideas — especially from those who were in town during the 2002 Olympics.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

