Deer Valley World Cup returns to Park City

International freestyle competition is returning to Deer Valley Resort this winter.

The tour returns as Park City looks to increase winter tourism after the Sundance Film Festival moved to Boulder, Colorado.

It will be the 29th year Deer Valley hosts an elite international ski competition. The resort has previously served as the 2002 Winter Olympic venue for freestyle skiing and 24 other world cup events. Last year, the event was moved to the East Coast during one of Utah’s lowest snow years on record.

The 2027 competition will bring the world’s best aerials and moguls athletes to Park City’s Olympic venue Jan. 28-30.

Spectator tickets are free, but must be reserved online.