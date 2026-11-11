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Deer Valley World Cup returns to Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:14 PM MST
Skiers competing in the dual moguls event at the Intermountain Health FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley, Park City, UT. On February 03, 2024.
Jason Peters
/
Deer Valley Resort
Skiers competing in the dual moguls event at the Intermountain Health FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley, Park City, UT. On February 03, 2024.

It will be the 29th year Deer Valley has hosted an elite, international ski competition including the 2002 Winter Olympic Games.

International freestyle competition is returning to Deer Valley Resort this winter.

The tour returns as Park City looks to increase winter tourism after the Sundance Film Festival moved to Boulder, Colorado.

It will be the 29th year Deer Valley hosts an elite international ski competition. The resort has previously served as the 2002 Winter Olympic venue for freestyle skiing and 24 other world cup events. Last year, the event was moved to the East Coast during one of Utah’s lowest snow years on record.

The 2027 competition will bring the world’s best aerials and moguls athletes to Park City’s Olympic venue Jan. 28-30.

Spectator tickets are free, but must be reserved online.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver