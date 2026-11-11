Wasatch Back ski resorts are ready to welcome a new season

The 2025-2026 winter season was defined by historically low snowpack and warm temperatures that prevented ski areas from making snow. As a result, some resorts opened late or closed early.

But Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty said based on calculations from Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, there’s a 98.6% chance snowfall will be higher this season.

At an annual pre-season news conference in Salt Lake City Wednesday, Rafferty said he can feel the excitement from Utahns ready to hit the slopes.

“I don't know that I've felt as much pent-up demand for skiing as we have this season. You know, last year wasn't what Utahns expect,” Rafferty said.

Wasatch Back ski resorts have been preparing for this season for months, leaning into lessons from last year’s tough winter . Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort also turned on their snow guns for the first time Nov. 2.

Park City Mountain senior communications manager John Kanaly said as long as it’s cold enough, the team will be making snow.

“We have a state-of-the-art system that we use to take advantage of every single snowmaking opportunity that presents itself,” he said. “Because of the system we have, we really are capable of opening quite a bit of terrain without any natural snowfall.”

Kanaly said the resort is also excited to welcome guests onto the new Canyons Village Skyway Gondola

Deer Valley Senior Tour and Travel Manager Marilyn Stinson said resort leaders are also ready for guests to enjoy its expanded terrain and 100 new runs.

This year, Deer Valley’s Hail Peak Express will give skiers access to seven new runs and increase the resort’s coverage to 32 lifts and 4,500 skiable acres.

“With the expansion of last year, and then the new 200 acres coming in this year, we are looking forward to just having the Deer Valley East Village open up and showcase what we have put in,” Stinson said.

The two Wasatch Back resorts will also host two big ski events this season.

The Freestyle World Cup will return to Deer Valley in January after relocating to New York and New Hampshire last year due to a lack of snow. Park City Mountain will welcome Olympic snowboarder Shaun White’s Snow League competition for the first time, also in January.

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 20. Deer Valley’s opening date is Dec. 5, conditions permitting.

Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort are financial supporters of KPCW.

