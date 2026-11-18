The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will clean up leftover mine waste along Silver Creek starting next year.

Soil in Park City is contaminated with lead, arsenic and other heavy metals from the town’s mining days. The EPA has been working on plans to remove mining waste from the Richardson Flat Tailings Site — which spans from Prospector Square to Interstate 80 — for years.

Now, the federal agency has finalized a plan .

Removal will focus on six miles of Silver Creek. The EPA estimates there are 1.3 million cubic yards of tailings along the stream.

Richardson Flat remedial project manager James Hou said the area was a top priority for soil removal as it’s part of a floodplain, which causes metals to leach back into Silver Creek. He said the area also has a lot of human activity.

“Folks will utilize that rail trail recreationally and oftentimes turn back, so not going all the way past the site,” he said. “Additionally, there are nearby neighborhoods that could potentially utilize this portion of the site."

The soil will be moved to another part of the tailings site, next to the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride. Hou said construction teams will work upstream to downstream to prevent further contamination.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is working with the EPA to contract a team to do the work. Hou said that process will take until fall of 2027, with removal likely to start in the spring of 2028. The project will wrap in 2030.

“We won't have a full idea of what the construction schedule is going to look like until we are able to onboard a contractor to do the construction itself,” Hou said. “Some of the work could be done potentially quicker based on that contractor's resources.”

Hou said the EPA will spend up to $12 million to remove the contaminated soil.

The money comes from negotiated agreements with potentially responsible parties, including over $6 million from United Park City Mines, over $7 million from smelting and refining company ASARCO, and over $1 million from the Florence J. Gillmor Foundation.

The team is saving another $6 million to investigate an area called the Silver Maple Claim, south of Richardson Flat Road.

“It's likely that we might need to come in and clean that area up as well, so we didn't want to expend our full $18 million on this effort, knowing that we still had some unknowns,” he said.

Hou previously said cleaning up the entire Richardson Flat Tailings Site would cost $70 million , but it's ineligible to receive federal funding.

The EPA and DEQ will host a mid-January open house in Park City so locals can provide feedback on the plans. Hou said locals can also learn more about how project leaders will keep the public safe during removal.

