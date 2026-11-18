The most-banned author from Utah public schools just saw another title land on the sweeping statewide removal list.

“Kingdom of Ash” by Sarah J. Maas is now the 45th book banned from all public schools in the state. The novel is the last installment in Maas’ bestselling fantasy series “Throne of Glass.”

The book follows Aelin Galathynius, a half-human, half-fae who vowed to save her people. By now, she’s endured unspeakable torture, and her friends and allies are scattered — but they must come together if they hope to survive.

“Kingdom of Ash” is the eighth Maas title alone banned under Utah’s sensitive materials law.

That law requires that a book be removed from all public schools in the state if at least three school districts (or at least two districts and five charter schools) determine it amounts to “objective sensitive material” — pornographic or otherwise indecent content, as defined by state law.

Once a book is added to the list, school districts must destroy all copies. At the Salt Lake City School District, for instance, pulled books are deposited into a secure shredder.

Read the full article by Carmen Nesbitt at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.