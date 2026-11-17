Recycle Utah is poised to open its interim sustainability center off U.S. Highway 40 in April 2027. The transitional site will allow the nonprofit to continue operations while its permanent home is built on the same property.

Executive Director Andy Hecht said the recycling center is ready to get to work on the new location.

“Our big announcement is we have a bulldozer on site on our new property to break ground as soon as paperwork is done at the county,” Hecht said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 17. “Which should be any second right now.”

Hecht hopes the long-term spot will bring the community together around sustainability.

The organization will also add a new education program, Sustainability Outreach and Recycling Team or "SORT," in Feb. 2027.

Director of Education Chelsea Hafer said the program will allow vocal locals to get involved.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Chelsea Hafer and Andy Hecht Listen • 13:48

“I know there's a lot of people who are really upset about recycling, who complain about contamination, who want to make a difference in waste and recycling in Summit County and in the Wasatch Back,” Hafer said. “And this is an outlet for those people to do that.”

To become "SORT" certified, participants will learn about green community programs, trash diversion and tour waste facilities, including Wasatch Resource Recovery in Salt Lake. The training will last up to four hours.

“So trying to really lower the barrier to entry and make sure that everyone's entering on the same page with the same training,” Hafer said. “So that everyone can make a difference with waste.”

She said the goal is for anyone to teach their business, staff or community about the importance of recycling and sustainability.

More information is available at recycleutah.org.