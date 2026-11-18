The Wasatch County Council must pay $400,000 in attorney fees in its ongoing legal battle over the Daniels Canyon Mine.

Maverick Rock LLC wants to expand its mining operations onto more than 400 acres of land along U.S. Highway 40 in Wasatch County.

The county has opposed the expansion, citing concerns about water and air quality, traffic and other public safety impacts.

Fourth District Judge Jennifer Mabey ruled in April the county had failed to hold a public hearing about the Daniels Canyon Mine and ordered it to begin the process required under state mining law.

Wasatch County appealed that ruling and later reached a limited settlement with Maverick Rock allowing the county to impose some environmental and public safety mitigation measures while the appeal continues.

On Nov. 6, Mabey ordered the county to pay over $400,000 of Maverick Rock’s attorney fees, about $75,000 less than the company requested.

The judge also rejected the county’s attempt to strike a separate civil complaint in which Maverick Rock is seeking damages for the county’s earlier delays.

The attorney fee award will not be due until the litigation is resolved. The county’s appeal and Maverick Rock’s damages claim remain pending.

Mining activities in Daniels Canyon will continue while the legal challenges play out.