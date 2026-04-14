Ann Sowder is a financial advisor, specializing in investment management and retirement planning for individuals and families. She has also served with various non-profit organizations and is currently a board member of the Park City Library and an active member of Park City Rotary. In her spare time, she enjoys photography and visiting national parks.

Ann has been a financial advisor for 26 years; most of that time with Lincoln Financial Advisors which became Osaic Wealth in 2024. She earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1994.

Ann’s financial services career began on Wall Street where she worked for Standard & Poor’s in their municipal bond ratings department. While at S&P, Ann specialized in airport revenue bonds which later led to joining Smith Barney as an investment banker and financial advisor. Ann became part of Smith Barney’s Denver Public Finance office and served as financial advisor for the first bond issues that financed the new Denver Airport project. After work with Smith Barney took Ann to San Francisco, Ann moved to Washington, D.C. with her husband when he joined the Clinton administration in 1993. They remained in DC for 26 years.

Ann and her husband, Michael Huerta, began coming to Park City in 1997. Mike became part of the 2002 Olympics management team in 2000. They enjoyed the entire 2002 Olympics from Opening to Closing Ceremonies and after the Olympics purchased a second home in Park City. They enjoyed as much time as possible there before moving to Park City full-time in 2019. Their son now lives and works in Seattle, Washington.

Ann grew up in central Virginia. She received a B.A. with Honors majoring in economics at the University of Virginia in 1976 and a Masters in Public Policy from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in 1979.