Rental ‘compound’ wins partial legal victory against Summit County

Summit County received complaints that the 9-acre property known as Small Valley Ranch was really an “event center” and sought to shut it down in 2024. Owner Gregory Dell won a partial victory in April, when a judge said he could keep his STR license — for now.

Of the estimated 1,900 short-term rentals in Summit County, new county data shows 1,300 are properly licensed and accounted for.

At its June 3 meeting, the Summit County Council will discuss the efforts to ensure those rentals comply with local rules.

“Part of the short-term rental conversation that we're going to be having at council might actually be looking to address situations like this in the future, on a more general basis,” Community Development Director Peter Barnes said.

Summit County Small Valley Ranch is pictured in Summit County's tax database.

Small Valley Ranch is called “ultimate family compound.” Situated in the middle of Silver Creek Estates, it includes a 7,000-square-foot house; a 20,000-square-foot horse arena; and a 6,300-square foot entertainment facility with a basketball court.

Dell, a Florida-based attorney, ran afoul of county code enforcement when tenants threw a party there during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. County civil attorney Lynda Viti says event centers are not allowed in the Snyderville Basin.

But in 3rd District Court this spring, Judge Richard Mrazik told the county Dell should be allowed to rent the house on Airbnb or VRBO.

There’s a catch.

Mrazik’s ruling only applies to the house, not the recreation or equestrian facilities, because the judge says his authority is limited in this case.

Dell says in court papers the ruling would prohibit “nightly renters from entering the basketball gym or riding arena.”

So he is asking the court to reconsider, arguing it’s “nonsensical” to restrict where short-term renters can go on the property.

Its numerous amenities also include a soccer field, full gym, movie screen and putting green. A butler is available for an additional fee, the VRBO listing states.

A neighbor lodged multiple complaints about Small Valley Ranch before county code enforcement stepped in two years ago.

Eventually an administrative court ordered Dell to stop advertising his property as an event center, which are not allowed in Silver Creek Estates. Summit County later launched a criminal investigation into whether he violated that order, but it never filed charges.

In civil court April 16, Viti referenced the possibility that Summit County may impose new STR regulations on properties like Dell’s.

“We've talked about it for a long time, but now we're actually addressing that issue,” Viti said on the court hearing transcript. “So it could be that nightly rentals become not allowed in any neighborhood. It could be that they're not allowed in Summit Park, but they're allowed in Silver Creek.”

Viti also said the county may appeal Mrazik’s ruling.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.