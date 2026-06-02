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Wasatch County Health Dep. awards schools’ focus on student health

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:18 PM MDT
Students and teachers from Daniels Canyon Elementary in Wasatch County celebrate a check for $500 and their school gold award banner.
Wasatch County Health Department
Students and teachers from Daniels Canyon Elementary in Wasatch County celebrate a check for $500 and their school gold award banner.

The Wasatch County Health Department is championing local elementary schools for their commitments to student physical, mental and emotional health.

The Heber Valley’s fifth annual Healthy School Awards recognized Daniels Canyon Elementary, Heber Valley Elementary and Midway Elementary at the gold level. Old Mill Elementary received silver.

Old Mill was one of two Wasatch County schools with confirmed measles cases in mid-May.

Schools are evaluated for nutrition, physical activity, safety, staff wellness and family engagement. The award also includes funding to support school wellness efforts, from physical education equipment to initiatives promoting healthy habits among students and staff.

At Daniels Canyon, the recognition reflects a schoolwide commitment to helping students build lifelong healthy habits.

The collaboration between the Wasatch Community Foundation, the health department and Heber Valley Hospital says it supports elementary schools in creating environments where students can thrive physically, mentally and emotionally.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver