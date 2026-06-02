Wasatch County Health Dep. awards schools’ focus on student health

The Heber Valley’s fifth annual Healthy School Awards recognized Daniels Canyon Elementary, Heber Valley Elementary and Midway Elementary at the gold level. Old Mill Elementary received silver.

Old Mill was one of two Wasatch County schools with confirmed measles cases in mid-May.

Schools are evaluated for nutrition, physical activity, safety, staff wellness and family engagement. The award also includes funding to support school wellness efforts, from physical education equipment to initiatives promoting healthy habits among students and staff.

At Daniels Canyon, the recognition reflects a schoolwide commitment to helping students build lifelong healthy habits.

The collaboration between the Wasatch Community Foundation, the health department and Heber Valley Hospital says it supports elementary schools in creating environments where students can thrive physically, mentally and emotionally.