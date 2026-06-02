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Park City Ski and Snowboard taps longtime local as new director

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM MDT
Ehlias Louis was tapped as Park City Ski and Snowboard's new executive director in June 2026.
Park City Ski and Snowboard
Ehlias Louis was tapped as Park City Ski and Snowboard's new executive director in June 2026.

Park City Ski and Snowboard has announced Ehlias Louis as its new executive director.

PCSS represents five youth winter sports clubs in the Wasatch Back, with more than 1,000 athletes. That includes Alpine skiing, freestyle, freeskiing, Nordic skiing and snowboarding.

Louis will fill the role former director Christie Hind left after seven years at the helm.

As a former board member and alum of the ski team, Louis has a strong connection to PCSS.

He also competed for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team and raced on the World Cup circuit, which the team says will give him a valuable appreciation of the long-term impact of its programs.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver