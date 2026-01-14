Beth Franklin

A founding member of the CAC, Beth has participated since its inception. Recently, she has been uncertain about continuing, as meetings can feel repetitive, with newer members often revisiting questions she feels have long been addressed. At times, the experience resembles a “Groundhog Day” cycle.

She moved from Park City to Heber three years ago, though her perspective remains shaped by more than 45 years in Park City. While she understands the value of having representation from the Heber area, she also appreciates the resources KPCW has invested in covering local news and issues there.

Beth Fratkin has a long and varied history with KPCW, both as a volunteer and staff member dating back to 1980. She holds a PhD in Mass Communication Law and Policy and is an enthusiastic advocate for noncommercial radio.