Final World Cup Moguls competition delayed after poor visibility, bad weather

The final World Cup Moguls competition of the 2025-2026 season in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, was rescheduled Thursday, Jan. 15, after dense fog made low visibility a safety concern.

The final qualifier for the Milan Cortina Games was supposed to be hosted at Deer Valley Resort but was moved to New Hampshire because of Utah’s lack of early season snow.

The International Skiing Federation has adjusted the race schedule after it was forced to cancel competition Thursday.

Moguls will replace the originally-scheduled dual moguls race Friday, Jan. 16.

The men’s qualifications begin at 8:45 a.m. EST followed by the women's qualifiers at 11:45 a.m. EST. The finals in Waterville Valley start at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The U.S. freestyle athletes are expected to be named to the Olympic roster following the moguls event.