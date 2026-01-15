© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Final World Cup Moguls competition delayed after poor visibility, bad weather

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM MST
Asher Michel during the Freestyle World Cup on Jan. 14, 2026 at Waterville Valley Resort New Hampshire.
Dustin Satloff
/
U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Asher Michel during the Freestyle World Cup on Jan. 14, 2026 at Waterville Valley Resort New Hampshire.

The final moguls competition of the 2025-2026 World Cup season will replace the dual moguls competition scheduled for Friday, Jan. 16.

The final World Cup Moguls competition of the 2025-2026 season in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, was rescheduled Thursday, Jan. 15, after dense fog made low visibility a safety concern.

The final qualifier for the Milan Cortina Games was supposed to be hosted at Deer Valley Resort but was moved to New Hampshire because of Utah’s lack of early season snow.

The International Skiing Federation has adjusted the race schedule after it was forced to cancel competition Thursday.

Moguls will replace the originally-scheduled dual moguls race Friday, Jan. 16.

The men’s qualifications begin at 8:45 a.m. EST followed by the women's qualifiers at 11:45 a.m. EST. The finals in Waterville Valley start at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The U.S. freestyle athletes are expected to be named to the Olympic roster following the moguls event.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver