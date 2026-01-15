Wasatch Back nonprofits receive $75K for youth outdoor recreation, learning

Included in that list are three Summit County and two Wasatch County organizations that each received $15,000 toward their projects.

The organization said the Utah Children’s Outdoor Recreation and Education grant and the Outdoor Classroom grant remove barriers to outdoors by supporting programs that connect children to nature and expand outdoor learning opportunities.

Summit Community Gardens and EATS will put its grant toward garden camp scholarships.

The Youth Sports Alliance plans to increase skiing and snowboarding access for young athletes and the National Ability Center will expand its adaptive outdoor recreation program.

In Wasatch County, the YMCA of Northern Utah got $15,000 to improve its Mill Hollow Waterfront Camps and the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is increasing its youth cross country ski program at Soldier Hollow.